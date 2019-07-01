Home › INA › Abdul-Mahdi and King Salman emphasize on calming in the region

Abdul-Mahdi and King Salman emphasize on calming in the region

2019/07/01 | 21:55



Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz stressed on the calm in the region and avoid the risk of wars and conflicts.







They also discussed the relations development between the two countries, especially the agreements which approved during the visit of the Prime Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last April and the importance of protecting the security of the two countries and provide conditions for stability in the region and emphasize the calm and avoid them the risk of wars and conflicts.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz stressed on the calm in the region and avoid the risk of wars and conflicts.They also discussed the relations development between the two countries, especially the agreements which approved during the visit of the Prime Minister to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last April and the importance of protecting the security of the two countries and provide conditions for stability in the region and emphasize the calm and avoid them the risk of wars and conflicts.