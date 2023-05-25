Saudi Aramco to Invest in Iraqi Gas Field

2023/05/25 | 17:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Minister of Oil has announced an agreement with Saudi Aramco to invest in the development of the Akkas gas field in Anbar province.During his participation in the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, Hayan Abdul-Ghani said the field will have a target capacity of up to 400 million standard cubic feet per day.[…]

