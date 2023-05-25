Saudi Aramco to Invest in Iraqi Gas Field

2023/05/25 | 17:44 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Minister of Oil has announced an agreement with Saudi Aramco to invest in the development of the Akkas gas field in Anbar province.
During his participation in the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, Hayan Abdul-Ghani said the field will have a target capacity of up to 400 million standard cubic feet per day.
[…]
[…]
