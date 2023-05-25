2023/05/25 | 17:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Iraq, Open to the world..an IBBC conference at the Mansion house, celebrating Iraq's return to international engagement.On 16th June IBBC are hosting possibly the largest delegation of Iraq businesses and government officials to the UK in recent times.This event is itself an indication of the more […]

read more Iraq, Open to the world: An IBBC Conference first appeared on Iraq Business News.