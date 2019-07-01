Foreign Minister appreciates Germany's support for Iraq

2019/07/01 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim on Monday praised the great role played by Germany in supporting Iraq during his meeting with the German ambassador Cyril Nun in Baghdad on the occasion of the end of his duties.
The development of bilateral relations between Baghdad and Berlin has been discussed and the importance of strengthening them to serve the interests of the two countries. Praising the great role played by Germany in supporting Iraq, and wishing him success in the tasks of his next diplomatic work Al-Halbousi said.
The minister praised "the great efforts made by Cyril in the framework of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.
