RAF Typhoons blitz ISIS terrorists with SEVEN 500lb bombs in Iraq raid

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- RAF jets have blitzed ISIS extremists with seven, 500lb bombs, the Ministry of Defence revealed today.

Typhoon aircraft attacked the terrorists with Paveway IV laser-guided weapons after intelligence pointed to Islamic State operating from a lair buried in mountains in Iraq.

The air raid took place earlier this month but has only just been disclosed by the MoD.

It said in a statement: “UK forces, as part of the coalition, continue to support the Iraqi government in its unrelenting work to prevent any attempts by the Daesh terrorist movement to re-establish a presence in the country.

“Careful intelligence analysis revealed that a Daesh (ISIS) group was basing itself at two remote locations in the Hamrin mountains in north-eastern Iraq.

“RAF Typhoons were therefore tasked to attack the terrorists at both locations on May 2, 2023 in support of an Iraqi security forces operation.

“Having confirmed that there was no civilian presence nearby that might be put at risk, the Typhoons employed seven Paveway IV, guided bombs in successful precision strikes.”

The aircraft were part of Operation Shader, the MoD’s codenamed for the military operation against ISIS.

The 1,500mph jets are thought to be based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

