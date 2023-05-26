Iraq Expedites Construction of Rail Link to Iran

2023/05/26 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Council of Ministers has approved measures to expedite the construction of the new railway connection between Basra and the Iranian city of Shalamcheh.The approved actions include facilitating the transfer of land ownership to the Ministry of Transportation, ensuring necessary facilities are provided.Additionally, the General Company for Iraqi Railways, under […]

