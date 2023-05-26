2023/05/26 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At a meeting on Thursday between Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid and Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky of the Czech Republic, President Rashid expressed hope that Czech companies would contribute to important investment projects and collaborate with Iraqi companies.Minister Lipavsky emphasized the eagerness of Czech businesses to invest in Iraq.[…]

