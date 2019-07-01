Al-Halbousi receives Foreign Affairs Adviser of South Korean President

2019/07/01 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Mohammad al-Halbousi received South Korea's foreign policy advisor Han Pyeong-do and his accompanying delegation and the South Korean ambassador to Iraq.
During the meeting they discussed the relations between the two countries, stressing the need to strengthen them in economic fields, calling to urge Korean companies to expand their investments in Iraq and contribute in construction and development in liberated cities.
For his part, Korean president advisor said that Iraq has achieved stability and overcome the great difficulties, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between the government and parliamentarians, while the heads of the ruling party blocks and the opposition in the Korean National Assembly expressed their common desire to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Iraq, and contribute to the process of construction and development in all Areas. The meeting was attended by the head of Asia and Australia Department in Foreign Affairs Ministry.
Mohammad al-Halbousi received South Korea's foreign policy advisor Han Pyeong-do and his accompanying delegation and the South Korean ambassador to Iraq.
During the meeting they discussed the relations between the two countries, stressing the need to strengthen them in economic fields, calling to urge Korean companies to expand their investments in Iraq and contribute in construction and development in liberated cities.
For his part, Korean president advisor said that Iraq has achieved stability and overcome the great difficulties, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation between the government and parliamentarians, while the heads of the ruling party blocks and the opposition in the Korean National Assembly expressed their common desire to strengthen parliamentary cooperation with Iraq, and contribute to the process of construction and development in all Areas. The meeting was attended by the head of Asia and Australia Department in Foreign Affairs Ministry.