Seed of Simon by Michael Goings

2023/05/26 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq News

A faithful servant of God who travel expensively to share his testimony and teaching the words of God.

Know more about this compelling book.

DILLON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Editors: For review copies or Interview requests contact, Glasslink SolutionsTel #: 888-457-2570Email: sarah.glasslinksolutions@gmail.comMichael E.



Goings attended American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, and served three years in the Army.



He has been a pastor, noted author, and historian for more than forty years.



Goings and his wife, Dr.



Louise Goings, lived in Dillon, South Carolina.



They have two adult children, Jennifer (Demetrius) Rouse and Michael Goings II, and two grandchildren, Elisha and Demetrius Rouse Jr.I get my inspiration to write from the Lord, from reading other writers' work, and from my years of traveling and interacting with people in diverse cultures around the world.



I also do a lot of reading, being observant, and, by all means, just continue to write because practice makes perfect.



I’ve been satisfied and enjoyed having a radio author interview with the veteran broadcaster, Mr.



Ric Bratton, on his radio program.



His questions both challenged and inspired me to briefly expound on what my book is all about.Seed of Simon is the story of a young African American man named Rafael Smith who keeps having recurring dreams about the way of suffering and of Simon of Cyrene being compelled to carry the cross of Jesus Christ, unbeknown to Rafael Smith, who has a historical lineage to Simon.Simon discovers that a man was healed from an incurable disease by his blood donation.



Simon is forced to go undercover to protect himself from being taken hostage by pharmaceutical companies that desire to merchandise his blood because of the healing agent it contains.



Simon meets two men who team up with him and who serve and assist him in his mission of utilizing his miraculous blood to heal people from sickness and disease.



Simon and his comrade rescue some children kidnapped and scheduled to be sacrificed to Satan by occultists on Halloween night.



Simon and his team are rescued from being held hostage by a group hired by a big pharmaceutical company because of his girlfriend Rachel.



The reporter notifies the police.Rafael Smith must find a way to utilize and share the gift of God and give it to him to as many people as possible, or he would have failed to complete the mission of God to give it to him.For more details about Michael Goings, click the link below to visit his websitewww.michaelgoings.comYou may also grab a copy of his book from Amazon, just click the link:https://www.amazon.com/Seed-Simon-Michael-Goings/dp/1088087019

Michael GoingsGlasslink Solutions+1 888-457-2570email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

May 25, 2023, 18:51 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release