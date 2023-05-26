Saudi Arabia to Invest $3bn in Iraq

2023/05/26 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has reportedly capitalised its new Iraq fund with $3 billion.The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company, which will have its headquarters in Saudi Arabia, is part of a $24-billion initiative announced last year.According to Alarabiya, the acting CEO will be Muteb Alshathri.More here.(Source: Alarabiya)

