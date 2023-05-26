Saudi Arabia to Invest $3bn in Iraq

2023/05/26 | 16:50 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has reportedly capitalised its new Iraq fund with $3 billion.
The Saudi-Iraqi Investment Company, which will have its headquarters in Saudi Arabia, is part of a $24-billion initiative announced last year.
According to Alarabiya, the acting CEO will be Muteb Alshathri.
More here.
(Source: Alarabiya)
