Iraq Condemns Attack on its Embassy in Bern, Calls for Investigation

2023/05/26 | 17:18 - Source: Shafaq News (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs "strongly" condemned the attack on its embassy in Bern, the capital of Switzerland.The ministry denounced the "unprecedented attack carried out by unknown individuals who forcibly entered the embassy building, causing fear and panic among embassy staff and Iraqi citizens present for consular services."The statement reiterated the ministry's condemnation of "acts of violence and vandalism targeting diplomatic missions, particularly those violating these establishments' security and sanctity." calling on the Swiss authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.Furthermore, the ministry emphasized respecting international law and adhering to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations provisions governing diplomatic relations between nations.The statement also expressed gratitude to the Swiss authorities for their "prompt response to the situation and restoring security and stability to the Iraqi embassy and its surroundings.”

