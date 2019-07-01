Successful auction heralds new dawn for Saudi art

2019/07/01 | 23:25
Zaid M. Belbagi
Nobody
seemed to mind as temperatures soared in the charming Nassif House in Jeddah’s
Al-Balad district last Wednesday night. Under a crescent moon and perhaps what
is one of the oldest trees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted its first
international art auction. Raising almost SR5 million ($1.3 million), the event
was a real achievement in bringing together collectors, artists and a vast
number of people to whom the whole experience was new and exciting. The
presence of Christie’s, the world’s largest auction house, gave the sale a
great deal of glamor and excitement. As the hammer fell for the first time, the
room broke out in applause — the grandstanding of auctioneering had come to Saudi.The entrance hall of the grand old house brimmed as the expected
90 guests quickly swelled to 200. There is no doubt that the charitable spirit
of the sale helped draw interest, as proceeds went to supporting
initiatives concerning the ongoing restoration of the historic Al-Balad
district — an important cultural center that has been recognized as a
UNESCO World Heritage Site — as well as to provide support for those born with
Down’s syndrome and their families. By partnering with Christie’s, the Ministry
of Culture was able to offer a sale that maximized charitable proceeds by
waiving buyers’ premiums. The auction house was able to replicate efforts
made through its various charitable activities in the region, which have raised
more than $25 million for good causes since 2005. As is often the case in Saudi
Arabia, philanthropic causes attracted great attention, and the auction room
fell silent as a wealthy benefactor discreetly pledged to buy all unsold pieces
to support the causes. The event, of course, would not have been possible without the
Ministry of Culture. The charity auction was just one of the new
administration’s many tentacles that are reaching into the lives of Saudis to
foster cultural initiatives and leisurely pursuits. Visitors to Al-Balad cannot
fail to be impressed by the many initiatives around the district, from the
cultivation of traditional arts and crafts to the restoration of buildings. But
these are just a drop in the ocean when put in the context of the efforts being
made to cater to the first “Jeddah Season” of summertime activities. There
is no doubt that the ministry has a crucial role to play in delivering Saudi
Arabia’s ambitious transformation program, Vision 2030, and it has already gone
some way toward achieving its goal of contributing to building a vibrant,
thriving and ambitious nation with events like last week’s “Art for Al-Balad”
through partnering with Christie’s.The
two, in collaboration with the Hafez Gallery, put in considerable effort in
ensuring that the pieces, all donated, were of a quality and provenance
befitting any major sale of Middle Eastern contemporary art. Beautiful pieces,
such as “Tawaf around the Kaaba 2” (which realized a staggering SR600,000),
were donated by some of the leading names in the regional art space,
including the Ayyam Gallery, Agial Gallery, Al-Marsa Gallery, Mazen
Soueid, George Alama, and Akil and Hamza Bounoua. According to Salma Enani, who
curated the show, “despite the obvious challenges of hosting such a milestone
event in a UNESCO heritage site, we are glad both as the Hafez Gallery and as
young Saudis to take part in what I hope was the beginning of a journey to
celebrate the arts and culture of the region. This is especially important
given the emphasis of cultivating educational pastimes for Saudis.”It is a decade since the first sale of art by Saudi artists at
Christie’s and the space has grown tremendously in that time. Following the
sale of the Farsi Collection in 2010 (still the highest-selling private
collection offered at auction in the Middle East) and collaboration with
the Edge of Arabia art project, last week’s event heralded a new dawn
wherein sporadic collaboration should now be part of a wider
government-endorsed effort to put the Kingdom on the international art map.For the Christie’s behemoth, which sold more than $7 billion last
year, the Middle East remains a key market, having committed itself for
the long-term. To Isabelle de la Bruyere, head of client
advisory, “it was exciting for us to hold this important and historic
charity auction. We hope to continue to be a part of this amazing cultural
burgeoning that is happening in the Kingdom, and look forward to seeing the
renovated Al-Balad district intact with all its charm and history.”It remains to be seen as to whether Christie’s presence will help
grow the local market, much as its greatly studied 2005 migration to Dubai did.
In any case, the Kingdom remains an important market at a time of great
transition. How the arts space develops over the next five to 10 years will be
both revelatory and exciting.
