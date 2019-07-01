عربي | كوردى


Successful auction heralds new dawn for Saudi art

Successful auction heralds new dawn for Saudi art
2019/07/01 | 23:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-











Zaid M. Belbagi







Nobody

seemed to mind as temperatures soared in the charming Nassif House in Jeddah’s

Al-Balad district last Wednesday night. Under a crescent moon and perhaps what

is one of the oldest trees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted its first

international art auction. Raising almost SR5 million ($1.3 million), the event

was a real achievement in bringing together collectors, artists and a vast

number of people to whom the whole experience was new and exciting. The

presence of Christie’s, the world’s largest auction house, gave the sale a

great deal of glamor and excitement. As the hammer fell for the first time, the

room broke out in applause — the grandstanding of auctioneering had come to Saudi.The entrance hall of the grand old house brimmed as the expected

90 guests quickly swelled to 200. There is no doubt that the charitable spirit

of the sale helped draw interest, as proceeds went to supporting

initiatives concerning the ongoing restoration of the historic Al-Balad

district — an important cultural center that has been recognized as a

UNESCO World Heritage Site — as well as to provide support for those born with

Down’s syndrome and their families. By partnering with Christie’s, the Ministry

of Culture was able to offer a sale that maximized charitable proceeds by

waiving buyers’ premiums. The auction house was able to replicate efforts

made through its various charitable activities in the region, which have raised

more than $25 million for good causes since 2005. As is often the case in Saudi

Arabia, philanthropic causes attracted great attention, and the auction room

fell silent as a wealthy benefactor discreetly pledged to buy all unsold pieces

to support the causes. The event, of course, would not have been possible without the

Ministry of Culture. The charity auction was just one of the new

administration’s many tentacles that are reaching into the lives of Saudis to

foster cultural initiatives and leisurely pursuits. Visitors to Al-Balad cannot

fail to be impressed by the many initiatives around the district, from the

cultivation of traditional arts and crafts to the restoration of buildings. But

these are just a drop in the ocean when put in the context of the efforts being

made to cater to the first “Jeddah Season” of summertime activities. There

is no doubt that the ministry has a crucial role to play in delivering Saudi

Arabia’s ambitious transformation program, Vision 2030, and it has already gone

some way toward achieving its goal of contributing to building a vibrant,

thriving and ambitious nation with events like last week’s “Art for Al-Balad”

through partnering with Christie’s.The

two, in collaboration with the Hafez Gallery, put in considerable effort in

ensuring that the pieces, all donated, were of a quality and provenance

befitting any major sale of Middle Eastern contemporary art. Beautiful pieces,

such as “Tawaf around the Kaaba 2” (which realized a staggering SR600,000),

were donated by some of the leading names in the regional art space,

including the Ayyam Gallery, Agial Gallery, Al-Marsa Gallery, Mazen

Soueid, George Alama, and Akil and Hamza Bounoua. According to Salma Enani, who

curated the show, “despite the obvious challenges of hosting such a milestone

event in a UNESCO heritage site, we are glad both as the Hafez Gallery and as

young Saudis to take part in what I hope was the beginning of a journey to

celebrate the arts and culture of the region. This is especially important

given the emphasis of cultivating educational pastimes for Saudis.”It is a decade since the first sale of art by Saudi artists at

Christie’s and the space has grown tremendously in that time. Following the

sale of the Farsi Collection in 2010 (still the highest-selling private

collection offered at auction in the Middle East) and collaboration with

the Edge of Arabia art project, last week’s event heralded a new dawn

wherein sporadic collaboration should now be part of a wider

government-endorsed effort to put the Kingdom on the international art map.For the Christie’s behemoth, which sold more than $7 billion last

year, the Middle East remains a key market, having committed itself for

the long-term. To Isabelle de la Bruyere, head of client

advisory, “it was exciting for us to hold this important and historic

charity auction. We hope to continue to be a part of this amazing cultural

burgeoning that is happening in the Kingdom, and look forward to seeing the

renovated Al-Balad district intact with all its charm and history.”It remains to be seen as to whether Christie’s presence will help

grow the local market, much as its greatly studied 2005 migration to Dubai did.

In any case, the Kingdom remains an important market at a time of great

transition. How the arts space develops over the next five to 10 years will be

both revelatory and exciting.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW