Successful auction heralds new dawn for Saudi art

2019/07/01 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Zaid M. BelbagiNobodyseemed to mind as temperatures soared in the charming Nassif House in Jeddah’sAl-Balad district last Wednesday night. Under a crescent moon and perhaps whatis one of the oldest trees in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia hosted its firstinternational art auction. Raising almost SR5 million ($1.3 million), the eventwas a real achievement in bringing together collectors, artists and a vastnumber of people to whom the whole experience was new and exciting. Thepresence of Christie’s, the world’s largest auction house, gave the sale agreat deal of glamor and excitement. As the hammer fell for the first time, theroom broke out in applause — the grandstanding of auctioneering had come to Saudi.The entrance hall of the grand old house brimmed as the expected90 guests quickly swelled to 200. There is no doubt that the charitable spiritof the sale helped draw interest, as proceeds went to supportinginitiatives concerning the ongoing restoration of the historic Al-Baladdistrict — an important cultural center that has been recognized as aUNESCO World Heritage Site — as well as to provide support for those born withDown’s syndrome and their families. By partnering with Christie’s, the Ministryof Culture was able to offer a sale that maximized charitable proceeds bywaiving buyers’ premiums. The auction house was able to replicate effortsmade through its various charitable activities in the region, which have raisedmore than $25 million for good causes since 2005. As is often the case in SaudiArabia, philanthropic causes attracted great attention, and the auction roomfell silent as a wealthy benefactor discreetly pledged to buy all unsold piecesto support the causes. The event, of course, would not have been possible without theMinistry of Culture. The charity auction was just one of the newadministration’s many tentacles that are reaching into the lives of Saudis tofoster cultural initiatives and leisurely pursuits. Visitors to Al-Balad cannotfail to be impressed by the many initiatives around the district, from thecultivation of traditional arts and crafts to the restoration of buildings. Butthese are just a drop in the ocean when put in the context of the efforts beingmade to cater to the first “Jeddah Season” of summertime activities. Thereis no doubt that the ministry has a crucial role to play in delivering SaudiArabia’s ambitious transformation program, Vision 2030, and it has already gonesome way toward achieving its goal of contributing to building a vibrant,thriving and ambitious nation with events like last week’s “Art for Al-Balad”through partnering with Christie’s.Thetwo, in collaboration with the Hafez Gallery, put in considerable effort inensuring that the pieces, all donated, were of a quality and provenancebefitting any major sale of Middle Eastern contemporary art. Beautiful pieces,such as “Tawaf around the Kaaba 2” (which realized a staggering SR600,000),were donated by some of the leading names in the regional art space,including the Ayyam Gallery, Agial Gallery, Al-Marsa Gallery, MazenSoueid, George Alama, and Akil and Hamza Bounoua. According to Salma Enani, whocurated the show, “despite the obvious challenges of hosting such a milestoneevent in a UNESCO heritage site, we are glad both as the Hafez Gallery and asyoung Saudis to take part in what I hope was the beginning of a journey tocelebrate the arts and culture of the region. This is especially importantgiven the emphasis of cultivating educational pastimes for Saudis.”It is a decade since the first sale of art by Saudi artists atChristie’s and the space has grown tremendously in that time. Following thesale of the Farsi Collection in 2010 (still the highest-selling privatecollection offered at auction in the Middle East) and collaboration withthe Edge of Arabia art project, last week’s event heralded a new dawnwherein sporadic collaboration should now be part of a widergovernment-endorsed effort to put the Kingdom on the international art map.For the Christie’s behemoth, which sold more than $7 billion lastyear, the Middle East remains a key market, having committed itself forthe long-term. To Isabelle de la Bruyere, head of clientadvisory, “it was exciting for us to hold this important and historiccharity auction. We hope to continue to be a part of this amazing culturalburgeoning that is happening in the Kingdom, and look forward to seeing therenovated Al-Balad district intact with all its charm and history.”It remains to be seen as to whether Christie’s presence will helpgrow the local market, much as its greatly studied 2005 migration to Dubai did.In any case, the Kingdom remains an important market at a time of greattransition. How the arts space develops over the next five to 10 years will beboth revelatory and exciting.