Over 70 Startups in Istanbul Recognized in HackerNoon’s “Startups of the Year 2023”

2023/05/26 | 21:00 - Source: Iraq News

Original HackerNoon Square Logo

Startups of the Year 2023

Startups of the Year 2023 Logo by HackerNoon

Technology publishing platform HackerNoon is pleased to announce the nominees for “Startups of the Year”, featuring the most innovative companies in Istanbul.

We are thrilled to recognize the top startups in Istanbul and celebrate their achievements.



These startups are redefining what it means to be innovative, and we are honored to showcase their work.”

— David Smooke, CEO of HackerNoon

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HackerNoon, the technology publishing company, is pleased to announce the nominees for its annual “Startups of the Year” award, featuring the most promising and innovative companies in the Istanbul startup ecosystem.Startups of the Year 2023 is a community-driven voting platform that recognizes startups that are changing technology and the world for the better.



Starting May 8th, 2023, the internet can nominate and vote for the best ventures in their city.



The voting period will remain open until December 31, 2023, and winners will be announced in January 2024 after a comprehensive evaluation by the HackerNoon team.In its previous iteration, a total of 44,427 startups were nominated in 16 different regions, and the community cast 234,344 votes during a 6-month long campaign in favor of budding companies that were growing and trending across every major city in the world.



The 1,382 winners received perks from sponsors, like 3,000 Brex Points, and a tech company news page from HackerNoon.The 2023 Startups in Istanbul list, compiled by the HackerNoon team, showcases over 70 startups that are making significant contributions to the Istanbul economy and driving innovation in their respective industries.The startups in Istanbul nominated for Startups of the Year 2023 include:CoensioPutBellVPNVerseDeviumLongstagePermifyHockeyStackRestokDe JureMemotivePivonyFikirverseTeleMaxTestGenieGenius EyeMegnoyQR KIBRISEgarantiLinqPostubyMuykiFormicaOobeyaKavakenVoilaAll of these startups have demonstrated remarkable growth and innovation in their fields.As a proponent of the open data movement, HackerNoon releases the unique social data gathered from Startups of the Year on GitHub as “/where-startups-trend” for valuable insights.Apart from validation from the world's greenest tech publication, all nominees get free interviews relevant to their domain, region, and funding.



They will also receive an amazing discount package designed for their startup and a free version of their very own Tech Company News Page on HackerNoon.



These pages include business overviews (such as head count, founding year, bio, social links, and domain ranking) coupled with dynamic updates every time the company is mentioned in HackerNoon stories or relevant headlines around the web.People can nominate their favorite startups until June 8th, and vote once per day per award for who they think should be Startup of the Year all the way up to December 31st.In addition to the award itself, winners receive exclusive interviews, an exclusive NFT from HackerNoon, and a .Tech Domain for life.For more information about the “Startups of the Year 2023” list and the nominated companies, please visit our FAQ page.About HackerNoonHackerNoon is a technology publication that aims to empower developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to share their knowledge and expertise with a global audience.



With a readership of over 4M+ monthly visitors, HackerNoon provides a platform for startups and innovators to showcase their work and connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.Companies that blog get 67% more leads - Jumpstart your company’s blogging journey by purchasing our ‘Startups Package’.The 2023 Startups Of The Year is sponsored by .Tech Domains.

Limarc AmbalinaHackerNoon+1 970-401-2436email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInInstagramYouTubeTikTok

Vote Now on Startups of the Year 2023, Presented by HackerNoon

You just read:

News Provided By

May 26, 2023, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?