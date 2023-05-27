2023/05/27 | 07:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington (AGSIW).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Implications of Iraq's New Election Law

Iraq's new election law is likely to strengthen the representation of traditional political blocs and weaken smaller parties and independent candidates, however, it is unlikely to notably alter the ethnic and sectarian composition of Parliament.

Click here to download the full article.

