Iraqi PM Says Dry Road Will Be a Bedrock for Regional Economy

2023/05/27 | 13:32 - Source: Shafaq News



In his address at the inauguration of the Development Project Conference, al-Sudani said th thoughtfully designed road is an ambitious step aimed at revolutionizing the economic infrastructure and transitioning it into a more robust and ripe entity.



"This sustainable initiative is envisioned as a cornerstone for a resilient, non-oil-dependent economy.



It serves as a pivotal link, fostering economic alliances with Iraq's neighbors and the broader region, and contributing to a unified effort towards comprehensive economic integration." The premier praised al-Faw port is the focal point of this vital economic movement, intricately linked with the upcoming urban locale where the government plans to construct an innovative, smart industrial city.



He added, "This technologically advanced city, designed to stay ahead of trends for the next half-century, will be home to a multitude of industries.



