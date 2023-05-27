US Dollar Exchange Rates Remain Stable in Baghdad, Slightly Increase in Erbil

2023/05/27 | 18:20 - Source: Shafaq News



At the same time, it experienced a slight increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.



The central Al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with an exchange rate of 146,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, the same rate as in the morning.



Exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad also reported stable buying and selling prices, with the selling price at 147,000 Iraqi dinars and the purchase price at 145,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.



