Israeli action in Syria part of escalating war with Iran

2019/07/02 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yochanan Visser
On
Sunday night, the Israeli air force (IAF) carried out one of its largest
missions against Iran- and Hezbollah-related targets in Syria to date.According to Syrian and Lebanese
media IAF warplanes launched a large number of air to surface missiles at targets
in the town of Kisweh, which houses the headquarters of the Quds Force of the
Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Sahnaya a Damascus suburb, and the
port town of Tartus which is home to a Russian naval base and a port leased by
the IRGC.Six cruise missiles were
furthermore fired from the Mediterranean Sea while Syrian air defenses launched
at least 13 missiles towards the incoming Israeli projectiles.One of these Syrian missiles
apparently went astray and exploded in Turkey-occupied
northern Cyprus causing a blaze but no injuries or damage.The Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights initially claimed 4 Syrians were killed and scores of others wounded
during the Israeli airstrikes. The death toll later climbed to 16 according to
Syrian media.The 91st military division base
of the IRGC in Damascus was one of the targets hit while the Jamraya Scientific
Studies and Research Center (SSRC), which was used for the development of
chemical weapons, was another one.The IAF also targeted a
watchtower used by Hezbollah in the town of Tell al-Hara a strategic point
overlooking the Golan Heights according to Syrian observers.This was the second time in a
month the Israeli military bombed Tell al-Hara which is one of approx. 20
lookouts from where Hezbollah and the Syrian army follow the movements of the
IDF.The presence of Hezbollah
fugitives in the vicinity of the Israeli border constitutes a flagrant breach
of the !974 Separation of Forces agreement which was reintroduced after the
Syrian army recaptured southern Syria last year.According to new provisions added
to the agreement after Russian mediation, the Quds Brigade and Hezbollah were
supposed to remain at least 80 kilometers from the Israeli border.Hezbollah commanders are,
furthermore, controlling Syrian army units. One of them is Munir Ali Naim Shaiti,
better known under his nom de guerre Hajj Hashem who is heading the Syrian
Army’s ‘Southern Command’ in the Hauran region near Daraa.The force is in the possession of
anti-tank and short range surface to surface missiles with a payload of 250
kilograms and is actively preparing for a future conflict with the Israeli
military.Currently the Southern Command’s
main task is intelligence gathering using sophisticated technology which
enables Hezbollah and the Syrian army to eavesdrop on the Israeli military.Hezbollah in southern Syria is
also working to build up its offensive capabilities an effort led by senior
terrorist Ali Musa Daqduq who is wanted by the US for carrying out deadly
attacks on American soldiers in Iraq.Daqduq is recruiting members
of disgruntled Sunni Islamist militias who were defeated by Assad’s forces in
the summer of 2018 in order to establish a new terrorist organization which
will direct its activities at Israel.The new Israeli raids in Syria
show that the IAF has retained its ability to operate against Hezbollah and the
Quds Force despite the presence of the Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile
shield which is now reportedly fully operable.Satellite images released by the
Israeli company ImageSat International revealed that the
Syrian army has deployed four S-300 batteries near the town of Masyaf which has
been the scene of earlier IAF attacks.The images showed that the S-300
batteries were now accompanied by a radar system which can detect warplanes
several hundreds of kilometres from the site where the system is stationed.The IAF has carried out roughly
1,000 airstrikes against Iran-related targets in Syria over the past few years
former IDF Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed in an
interview with The New
York Times.Iran hasn’t given up on its goal
to entrench itself in several Middle Eastern countries and is using its many
proxies to carry out attacks against the US-led anti-Iran coalition which
includes Saudi-Arabia and Israel.The Quds Force of the IRGC
recently activated the Hash al-Shaabi umbrella organization of predominantly
Shiite militias in Iraq to attack US-related targets in Iraq and an oil pumping
station in Saudi-Arabia.On May 14. Hash al-Shaabi used a
drone-bomb to destroy the oil installation in central Saudi-Arabia while the
Iraqi military blocked US Air Force excess to Iraqi airspace at the same time.The attack was carried out by the
Iranian-found Kataib Hezbollah militia which is integrated in Hash al-Shaabi.Military experts think Iran’s
strategy for taking over parts of the Middle East could eventually lead to a
much wider conflict and even a world war.They could be right.As we will see Iran also
continues to meddle in the Palestinian Israeli conflict and has been caught
trying to establish spy cells in the so-called West Bank,
Judea and Samaria in the center of Israel.Iran also continues to supply
rockets and other weaponry to its proxies in Gaza and trains scores of Hamas
and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists according to Hamas operative
Hamza Ismail Abu Shanab.Abu Shanab revealed that
the Iranians have helped Hamas and PIJ develop a central command in Gaza and
are providing assistance with the digging of new terror tunnels.
