Israeli action in Syria part of escalating war with Iran

2019/07/02 | 00:35























Yochanan Visser















Sunday night, the Israeli air force (IAF) carried out one of its largest



missions against Iran- and Hezbollah-related targets in Syria to date.According to Syrian and Lebanese



media IAF warplanes launched a large number of air to surface missiles at targets



in the town of Kisweh, which houses the headquarters of the Quds Force of the



Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Sahnaya a Damascus suburb, and the



port town of Tartus which is home to a Russian naval base and a port leased by



the IRGC.Six cruise missiles were



furthermore fired from the Mediterranean Sea while Syrian air defenses launched



at least 13 missiles towards the incoming Israeli projectiles.One of these Syrian missiles



apparently went astray and exploded in Turkey-occupied



northern Cyprus causing a blaze but no injuries or damage.The Syrian Observatory for Human



Rights initially claimed 4 Syrians were killed and scores of others wounded



during the Israeli airstrikes. The death toll later climbed to 16 according to



Syrian media.The 91st military division base



of the IRGC in Damascus was one of the targets hit while the Jamraya Scientific



Studies and Research Center (SSRC), which was used for the development of



chemical weapons, was another one.The IAF also targeted a



watchtower used by Hezbollah in the town of Tell al-Hara a strategic point



overlooking the Golan Heights according to Syrian observers.This was the second time in a



month the Israeli military bombed Tell al-Hara which is one of approx. 20



lookouts from where Hezbollah and the Syrian army follow the movements of the



IDF.The presence of Hezbollah



fugitives in the vicinity of the Israeli border constitutes a flagrant breach



of the !974 Separation of Forces agreement which was reintroduced after the



Syrian army recaptured southern Syria last year.According to new provisions added



to the agreement after Russian mediation, the Quds Brigade and Hezbollah were



supposed to remain at least 80 kilometers from the Israeli border.Hezbollah commanders are,



furthermore, controlling Syrian army units. One of them is Munir Ali Naim Shaiti,



better known under his nom de guerre Hajj Hashem who is heading the Syrian



Army’s ‘Southern Command’ in the Hauran region near Daraa.The force is in the possession of



anti-tank and short range surface to surface missiles with a payload of 250



kilograms and is actively preparing for a future conflict with the Israeli



military.Currently the Southern Command’s



main task is intelligence gathering using sophisticated technology which



enables Hezbollah and the Syrian army to eavesdrop on the Israeli military.Hezbollah in southern Syria is



also working to build up its offensive capabilities an effort led by senior



terrorist Ali Musa Daqduq who is wanted by the US for carrying out deadly



attacks on American soldiers in Iraq.Daqduq is recruiting members



of disgruntled Sunni Islamist militias who were defeated by Assad’s forces in



the summer of 2018 in order to establish a new terrorist organization which



will direct its activities at Israel.The new Israeli raids in Syria



show that the IAF has retained its ability to operate against Hezbollah and the



Quds Force despite the presence of the Russian-made S-300 anti-aircraft missile



shield which is now reportedly fully operable.Satellite images released by the



Israeli company ImageSat International revealed that the



Syrian army has deployed four S-300 batteries near the town of Masyaf which has



been the scene of earlier IAF attacks.The images showed that the S-300



batteries were now accompanied by a radar system which can detect warplanes



several hundreds of kilometres from the site where the system is stationed.The IAF has carried out roughly



1,000 airstrikes against Iran-related targets in Syria over the past few years



former IDF Chief-of-Staff Gadi Eisenkot revealed in an



interview with The New



York Times.Iran hasn’t given up on its goal



to entrench itself in several Middle Eastern countries and is using its many



proxies to carry out attacks against the US-led anti-Iran coalition which



includes Saudi-Arabia and Israel.The Quds Force of the IRGC



recently activated the Hash al-Shaabi umbrella organization of predominantly



Shiite militias in Iraq to attack US-related targets in Iraq and an oil pumping



station in Saudi-Arabia.On May 14. Hash al-Shaabi used a



drone-bomb to destroy the oil installation in central Saudi-Arabia while the



Iraqi military blocked US Air Force excess to Iraqi airspace at the same time.The attack was carried out by the



Iranian-found Kataib Hezbollah militia which is integrated in Hash al-Shaabi.Military experts think Iran’s



strategy for taking over parts of the Middle East could eventually lead to a



much wider conflict and even a world war.They could be right.As we will see Iran also



continues to meddle in the Palestinian Israeli conflict and has been caught



trying to establish spy cells in the so-called West Bank,



Judea and Samaria in the center of Israel.Iran also continues to supply



rockets and other weaponry to its proxies in Gaza and trains scores of Hamas



and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists according to Hamas operative



Hamza Ismail Abu Shanab.Abu Shanab revealed that



the Iranians have helped Hamas and PIJ develop a central command in Gaza and



are providing assistance with the digging of new terror tunnels. 