Jubeir: Saudi CP spoke to G20 leaders on the need to confront Iran

Jubeir: Saudi CP spoke to G20 leaders on the need to confront Iran

2019/07/02 | 00:35



Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told leaders he



met at the G20 summit that Riyadh does not seek a war with Iran, according to



Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.Al-Jubeir added that the Crown Prince stressed on the need to



prevent Iran from continuing its aggressive policies and that the international



community must take a strong stance towards Iran or “else it will continue to



escalate.”







