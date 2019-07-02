عربي | كوردى


Jubeir: Saudi CP spoke to G20 leaders on the need to confront Iran

2019/07/02 | 00:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told leaders he

met at the G20 summit that Riyadh does not seek a war with Iran, according to

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.Al-Jubeir added that the Crown Prince stressed on the need to

prevent Iran from continuing its aggressive policies and that the international

community must take a strong stance towards Iran or “else it will continue to

escalate.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


