Iraqi Crude Exports to US Witness a Decline for a Second Running Week

2023/05/28 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's oil exports to the United States have seen a marked contraction, dropping to an average of 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the preceding week, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on the weekend.This echoed a trend in the United States' broader crude oil intake from a select group of nine key exporters.In the referenced week, the average daily import stood at 5.249 million barrels – a remarkable drop of 544,000 barrels per day when juxtaposed with the figures from the preceding week, which registered at 5.793 million barrels per day.Specifically, the EIA data saw a reduction in Iraqi crude exports to the US market.Declining by 38,000 barrels per day from the previous week, the average daily export from Iraq adjusted to 136,000 barrels.The data underscores a sustained dependence on Canada, which held its position as the foremost US oil supplier, averaging 3.707 million bpd over the past week.Following Canada, Mexico took the second spot, with a daily average of 657,000 barrels.Other key suppliers include Columbia, exporting an average of 214 bpd, and Saudi Arabia, contributing a daily average of 212,000 barrels.Further down the list, Brazil supplied 175,000 barrels daily, while Nigeria and Ecuador exported 77,000 and 71,000 bpd, respectively.