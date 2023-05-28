Iraqi Crude Exports to US Witness a Decline for a Second Running Week

2023/05/28 | 09:36 - Source: Shafaq News



This echoed a trend in the United States' broader crude oil intake from a select group of nine key exporters.



In the referenced week, the average daily import stood at 5.249 million barrels – a remarkable drop of 544,000 barrels per day when juxtaposed with the figures from the preceding week, which registered at 5.793 million barrels per day.



Specifically, the EIA data saw a reduction in Iraqi crude exports to the US market.



Declining by 38,000 barrels per day from the previous week, the average daily export from Iraq adjusted to 136,000 barrels.



The data underscores a sustained dependence on Canada, which held its position as the foremost US oil supplier, averaging 3.707 million bpd over the past week.



Following Canada, Mexico took the second spot, with a daily average of 657,000 barrels.



Other key suppliers include Columbia, exporting an average of 214 bpd, and Saudi Arabia, contributing a daily average of 212,000 barrels.



