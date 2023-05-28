Petroleum's Persistent Power: A Glance at Iraq's Fiscal Dynamics in May 2023

2023/05/28 | 13:48 - Source: Shafaq News



A report by the ministry showed Iraq's revenue stream swelling to an eye-watering over 27 trillion dinars in May.



May's purse owes its lion's share to the ceaseless flow of oil revenues, amassing a colossal 28,252,445,810,436 dinars, consolidating its reign as the unchallenged backbone of Iraq's economy.



A flicker of promise sparkles in the face of non-oil revenues, albeit meekly contributing 1,150,448,652,381 dinars.



Despite its subdued contribution, it offers a much-needed reminder of the need for diversification in the Middle Eastern nation's economy.



Fiscal probity emerges as another highlight of the report, as a remarkable surplus is evident from the total expenditure figure, which stands at 20,144,515,86,000 dinars.



However, adding another layer of complexity to this financial tapestry is the conversion revenues.



