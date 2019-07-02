Home › kurdistan 24 › Canadian official underlines importance of women's rights during Canada Day celebrations in Kurdistan

Canadian official underlines importance of women's rights during Canada Day celebrations in Kurdistan

2019/07/02 | 01:45



Canadians celebrate the holiday each year to mark the anniversary of July 1, 1867, the day three separate colonies united to form the country of Canada. For the first time this year, the national holiday was marked in Erbil.



During her speech on Monday, Nancy Bergeron, the Head of Office at the Embassy of Canada in Iraq’s Erbil bureau, said she was “proud to be the first female Canadian” to serve as the head of the Kurdistan Region office.



As part of Canada’s Middle East strategy, Ottawa has increased its diplomatic presence in Iraq to promote good governance, democracy, human rights, pluralism, and accountability for war crimes.



Canada also recently expanded its NATO mission in Iraq until 2020. Brigadier-General Jennie Carignan, who Bergeron described as “Canada’s highest rank woman officer,” will head the mission.



According to Bergeron, Canada works globally to advance gender rights in trade and international development. “Gender equality is everyone’s business everywhere, and Canada is no exception,” she stated.



She called on the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to include more females amid the formation of a new cabinet.



“We like to commend the KRG’s effortto advance gender equality and female empowerment,” Bergeron said.



