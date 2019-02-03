Trump: US forces staying in Iraq to watch Iran

2019/02/03 | 19:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – United States President Donald Trump says he wants American forces to stay in Iraq in order to keep an eye on Iran. The US has some 5,200 troops in Iraq and they will stay there “because I want to be able to watch Iran,” Trump told CBS programme Face the Nation that aired on Sunday.“All I want to do is be able to watch,” he said, pointing out that the US has an “unbelievable and expensive military base” in the country that is in the best location for keeping watch on events in the Middle East. “We're going to keep watching and we're going to keep seeing and if there's trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we're going to know it before they do,” he asserted. Trump’s administration has labelled Iran the greatest state sponsor of terror and the primary destabilizing influence in the Middle East. He pulled out of the nuclear deal last May, undoing years of diplomacy by his predecessor, and has reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. One concern of Washington is that Iran is looking to build a crescent of influence spanning Iraq and Syria, reaching the Mediterranean. In Iraq, Iran is backing mainly Shiite militias of the Hashd al-Shaabi who fought in the war against ISIS and have gained ground politically, entering the parliament where they hope to build pressure to force the Americans to leave the country. Trump’s intelligence chief has described the Hashd as the “primary threat” to the US in Iraq. The president, however, has a rocky relationship with intelligence experts who have said Iran is abiding with the nuclear deal. He told CBS that he doesn’t have to agree with the assessments of the intelligence community, pointing to mistaken reports of Saddam Hussein and weapons of mass destruction. “So when my intelligence people tell me how wonderful Iran is – if you don't mind, I'm going to just go by my own counsel,” he said. US troops who stay in Iraq will also keep an eye on Syria, the president added. He declined to put a timeline on withdrawing from Syria, vaguely saying “at a certain point, we want to bring our people back home,” first going to bases in Iraq and then to the US. Trump is under pressure from his allies and critics to walk back his decision to pull out of Syria because of the threat it leaves Kurdish allies exposed to and because of the need to ensure ISIS is fully defeated before easing up the military pressure. He appeared unconcerned about the risks from sleeper cells, pockets of militants, and a resurgence of ISIS. “You’re always going to have pockets of something,” he told CBS, arguing that you don’t keep an army in the country on the basis of a few people. And if the threat becomes a full-blown resurgence again, the US can always come back, he argued. “We'll come back if we have to. We have very fast airplanes, we have very good cargo planes. We can come back very quickly.”He also said the US isn’t really leaving because they will maintain the base in Iraq – “a fantastic edifice.”Trump visited the al-Asad air base in Anbar province, which was under threat of a rocket attack on Saturday, when he dropped in for a few hours over Christmas. His visit sparked outrage in Iraq when he failed to meet with any Iraqi officials. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said at the time that the American president’s visit had broken conditions set by Baghdad. He also slammed the notion that the US has a base in Iraq, reminding the world that the military bases in Iraq are Iraqi and foreigners are there as guests only. “There is no US base in Iraq,” he said. “There are only Iraqi bases where some US and non-US soldiers are present.”
