Home › Iraq News › A New MOU Signed between Baghdad and Istanbul

A New MOU Signed between Baghdad and Istanbul

2019/07/02 | 08:15







An MOU (memorandum of understanding) signed between Baghdad Chamber of Commerce and its counterpart in Istanbul. It would enhance trade exchange between both sides. The head of the Chamber at the Baghdad Chamber’s headquarters issued a statement that the head of Baghdad Chamber of Commerce Jaafar al-Hamdani received a large trade delegation representing the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce headed by Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz. Al-Hamdani welcomed the guest delegation and thanked them for their visit and keenness to keep in touch with the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce.







During the meeting, Al-Hamdani praised brotherly relations between Iraq and Turkey. He said the relations between both countries extend over a long history. Both sides have religious, social, and family ties. He added, “We in the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce hope to exploit these good relations best exploitation and reflect them on the economic side and the private sector, and it will be in the best interest of the two neighboring countries”.



Al-Hamdani also stressed that the Chamber of Commerce of Istanbul is an old chamber with a great history in the region. It is responsible for financial imports and trade revenues of more than 90 billion U.S dollars. So, there was great keenness to make this visit a success. The obstacles that may experience the trade process between the two countries, which have reached billions of U.S dollars in the past couple of years and expected to raise them at the highest levels.



Al-Hamdani added, ”We are now through this meeting to seek bilateral partnerships between Iraqi companies and their Turkish counterparts and to enter strongly in the Iraqi markets. We are now looking to open a number of factories. These factories are for products, industries, and agriculture in Iraq through investment and partnerships. It will form the private sector of Iraq and Turkey due to we believe that the Turkish partner is a special partner for us. It is because the common factors combine us and we count on the Turkish companies, businessmen, and investors to contribute to the reconstruction of liberated cities”.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An MOU (memorandum of understanding) signed between Baghdad Chamber of Commerce and its counterpart in Istanbul. It would enhance trade exchange between both sides. The head of the Chamber at the Baghdad Chamber’s headquarters issued a statement that the head of Baghdad Chamber of Commerce Jaafar al-Hamdani received a large trade delegation representing the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce headed by Turkish Ambassador Fatih Yildiz. Al-Hamdani welcomed the guest delegation and thanked them for their visit and keenness to keep in touch with the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce.During the meeting, Al-Hamdani praised brotherly relations between Iraq and Turkey. He said the relations between both countries extend over a long history. Both sides have religious, social, and family ties. He added, “We in the Baghdad Chamber of Commerce hope to exploit these good relations best exploitation and reflect them on the economic side and the private sector, and it will be in the best interest of the two neighboring countries”.Al-Hamdani also stressed that the Chamber of Commerce of Istanbul is an old chamber with a great history in the region. It is responsible for financial imports and trade revenues of more than 90 billion U.S dollars. So, there was great keenness to make this visit a success. The obstacles that may experience the trade process between the two countries, which have reached billions of U.S dollars in the past couple of years and expected to raise them at the highest levels.Al-Hamdani added, ”We are now through this meeting to seek bilateral partnerships between Iraqi companies and their Turkish counterparts and to enter strongly in the Iraqi markets. We are now looking to open a number of factories. These factories are for products, industries, and agriculture in Iraq through investment and partnerships. It will form the private sector of Iraq and Turkey due to we believe that the Turkish partner is a special partner for us. It is because the common factors combine us and we count on the Turkish companies, businessmen, and investors to contribute to the reconstruction of liberated cities”.