Rise in US Dollar exchange rate against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad, Erbil

2023/05/29 | 10:40 - Source: Shafaq News



Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in the principal stock exchange in Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that Baghdad's principal bourses, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, registered an exchange rate of 146,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning.The rate marked an increase from Sunday's exchange rate, which was 146,300 dinars for 100 dollars.Our correspondent noted that buying and selling prices had also escalated in the local money markets in Baghdad.The selling price reached 147,500 dinars per 100 US dollars, while the purchasing price rose to 145,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region, the dollar's rate also experienced a rise, with the selling price reaching 146,850 dinars per dollar and the buying price recording 146,800 dinars per 100 dollars.

