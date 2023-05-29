Integration of Kurdistan's political prisoners into the Federal Institution nears completion, MP says

2023/05/29 - Source: Shafaq News



The parliament has a specific lifespan and it is not permissible to extend it for any reason." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Muthanna Amin, a member of parliament representing al-Sulaymaniyah, announced that the law to integrate political prisoners in the Kurdistan region into the federal political prisoners' institution is nearing its final stages.During a press conference held at the office of the Iraqi Council of Representatives in al-Sulaymaniyah, Amin said, "We have been working to amend the political prisoners' law with the federal prisoners' institution, and it has now reached the stage of amendment in the State Shura Council and will then be forwarded to the cabinet for approval."He emphasized that the issue with political prisoners in the Kurdistan region lies in the fact that they are treated according to the Political Prisoners Law of 2006, which was amended in 2013.Amin stressed that what the political prisoners in Kurdistan had been subjected to was "unjust."Amin called on all political blocs in the Iraqi Council of Representatives to cooperate in passing a law that ensures the rights of political prisoners.He noted that the amended 2013 law stipulated the inclusion of all citizens who were deported and displaced from Sharazor and Halabja to Iran under the Political Prisoners Law, but this was not implemented.Regarding the federal budget law for the current year, Amin stated that there were complications related to Kurdistan's share, and it was unclear when a special session would be held to vote on the budget.Regarding the Turkish elections, MP Muthanna Amin stated, "The Turkish elections serve as a lesson in the process of integrity and democracy that everyone should know, away from any direction.The results were fair and transparent."In addition, concerning the decision of the Iraqi Federal Court to extend the life of the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, the MP affirmed that "according to my personal conviction, the Federal Court will rule the extension decision void based on the principle of balance between authorities.The parliament has a specific lifespan and it is not permissible to extend it for any reason."

