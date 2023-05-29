Iraqi Railways to Play Integral Role in Strategic Development Road Project, Connecting Iraq to Europe

2023/05/29 | 23:10 - Source: Shafaq News



In an interview with Shafaq News agency, Al-Kaabi stated that DT would establish connections between the Al-Faw port and Turkiye, as well as Europe, through railway lines currently being constructed from the Al-Faw port.



He further highlighted that "the railway will traverse ten Iraqi governorates before reaching the Turkish border." Al-Kaabi added, "Iraqi railways will directly link with Turkish railways, extending to European railways.



The Director General revealed that "over 30 foreign companies have submitted proposals to the government for establishing the railway line, equipping commercial trains, and providing passenger transportation services under the required specifications." "The number of trains operating on the railway will exceed 100 daily, with a train departing every ten minutes.



The operating schedule for commercial trains, transporting goods, will span 12 hours, while passenger trains will operate for 6 hours." He explained.



Recently Baghdad hosted a conference to announce the initial launch of the strategic "Development Road" project.



The event was attended by transportation ministers and representatives from ten regional countries.



With a budget of $17 billion, the project aims to foster cooperation and initiate development projects along the road.



