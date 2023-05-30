New Mangrove Nursery in Basra to foster Sustainable Development

2023/05/30 | 06:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- WFP and Iraq develop a mangrove nursery in Basra to foster sustainable development and combat the climate crisis The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the local government of Basra, Iraq's Ministry of Environment, and the University of Basra's Marine Science Centre started a mangrove nursery in the tidal flats region with […]

