KRG building Ponds to Improve Water Management

2023/05/30 | 06:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in collaboration with UNICEF, has initiated the 'cooperative ponds' program, which entails providing farmers with financial and technical support to build ponds for collecting rainwater.The initiative, which aims to reduce water shortages and lessen the impact of drought, is considered a national priority.The ponds will […]

