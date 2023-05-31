Malaysian Firm Wins $82m Contract in Iraq

2023/05/31 | 07:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Malaysia's Pestech International, through its joint venture with China Energy Engineering Group Tianjin Electric Power Construction Co Ltd (TEPC), has won a contract is for the completion of the Electricity Sector Reconstruction Project Phase (III), Lot 1-Construction, comprising of four 132-kilovolt Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations in Baghdad.The contract value is […]

