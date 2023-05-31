2023/05/31 | 07:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi telecom provider Asiacell, fintech Qi and platform Digital Zone have officially announced a strategic alliance.According to a statement from Asiacell, this integration will empower millions of Asiacell and Qi's shared customers to carry out purchases using their Qi payment cards seamlessly.This promises a smooth retail experience, fostering financial inclusion, […]

read more Asiacell, QiCard, and Digital Zone join forces in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.