Decline in US Dollar exchange rates against Iraqi Dinar

2023/05/31 | 11:04 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning.



In comparison, the rates on Tuesday morning were 146,650 dinars per 100 US dollars.



Our correspondent also noted that the buying and selling prices remained stable in exchange offices in local markets in Baghdad.



The selling price reached 147,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying prices stood at 145,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate of the dollar also witnessed a decline.



The selling price was 146,550 dinars per dollar, while the buying price was 146,500 dinars per 100 US dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased on Wednesday at the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,400 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning.In comparison, the rates on Tuesday morning were 146,650 dinars per 100 US dollars.Our correspondent also noted that the buying and selling prices remained stable in exchange offices in local markets in Baghdad.The selling price reached 147,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the buying prices stood at 145,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate of the dollar also witnessed a decline.The selling price was 146,550 dinars per dollar, while the buying price was 146,500 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Sponsored Links