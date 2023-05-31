Gold Prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in ErbilGold Prices stabilize in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

2023/05/31 | 12:28 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price of 399,000 Iraqi dinars for one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 395,000 Iraqi dinars.



These prices remain the same as yesterday, Tuesday.



Our correspondent also mentioned that the selling price of one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold has also remained stable at 369,000 Iraqi dinars, with a buying price of 365,000 dinars.



As for the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of one mithqal (21-carat) of Gulf gold ranges between 405,000 and 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of one mithqal (21-carat) of Iraqi gold ranges between 375,000 and 385,000 dinars.



In Erbil, gold prices have witnessed an increase.



The selling price of one mithqal (24-carat) reached 480,000 dinars, while one mithqal (21-carat) was sold at 425,000 dinars, and one mithqal (18-carat) was sold at 369,000 dinars.



