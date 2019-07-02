عربي | كوردى


Macron calls on Iran to 'immediately' reduce enriched uranium reserves

2019/07/02 | 12:15
French President

Emmanuel Macron called on Iran Tuesday to "immediately" reduce its

enriched uranium reserves, a day after Tehran announced it had breached limits

under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions, AFP reported. In a statement, Macron said he had "noted with

concern" Iran's overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world

powers and called on Iran "to immediately reverse this overshoot and

abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear

obligations".





