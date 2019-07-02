Macron calls on Iran to 'immediately' reduce enriched uranium reserves

2019/07/02 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French President
Emmanuel Macron called on Iran Tuesday to "immediately" reduce its
enriched uranium reserves, a day after Tehran announced it had breached limits
under a 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against new US sanctions, AFP reported. In a statement, Macron said he had "noted with
concern" Iran's overstepping of the limit set in the 2015 deal with world
powers and called on Iran "to immediately reverse this overshoot and
abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear
obligations".
