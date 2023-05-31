Iraqi Interior Minister Says He Shared Intel on Drug Networks with Iranian Counterpart

2023/05/31 | 16:10 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Shammari, speaking at a joint press conference held with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, noted that it was "vital to discuss several matters with our brethren at the Iranian Ministry of Interior".



The talks, according to al-Shammari, touched on shortcomings and mistakes made during the previous 'Arbaeen visit', and how to overcome them via coordinated joint efforts to ensure the safe passage and return of Iranian pilgrims based on mutually agreed principles and regulations.



"Another point we agreed upon is controlling the international borders.



We share a border that stretches over 1,548 kilometers," he said.



He added that the border traverses through various terrains, including aquatic, hilly, and mountainous regions, which requires close cooperation, coordination, and joint efforts to maintain control through arbitration procedures, surveillance, and exchange of intelligence information.



"We have comprehensive information on this matter," he continued, "we have handed it over to the Iranian side pertaining to smuggling networks, which we aim to curb through strict border control between the two countries." Minister al-Shammari arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday morning at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.



He was accompanied by the Ministry's Deputy for Intelligence Affairs, the Border Forces Commander, the Anti-Drug Director, and the Director of Civil Status, Passports, and Residency.



In a statement, the ministry indicated that the delegation would conduct significant discussions with the Iranian side regarding the security of the shared border, combating drugs, and issues related to residency and entry visas for citizens of both countries.



Upon their arrival, the delegation was received by the Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, and a slew of security and military leaders in the Islamic Republic of Iran. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari on Wednesday said he shared critical intelligence on drug smuggling networks to Iran in an effort to clamp down on the illicit activities across the shared border.Al-Shammari, speaking at a joint press conference held with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, noted that it was "vital to discuss several matters with our brethren at the Iranian Ministry of Interior".The talks, according to al-Shammari, touched on shortcomings and mistakes made during the previous 'Arbaeen visit', and how to overcome them via coordinated joint efforts to ensure the safe passage and return of Iranian pilgrims based on mutually agreed principles and regulations."Another point we agreed upon is controlling the international borders.We share a border that stretches over 1,548 kilometers," he said.He added that the border traverses through various terrains, including aquatic, hilly, and mountainous regions, which requires close cooperation, coordination, and joint efforts to maintain control through arbitration procedures, surveillance, and exchange of intelligence information."We have comprehensive information on this matter," he continued, "we have handed it over to the Iranian side pertaining to smuggling networks, which we aim to curb through strict border control between the two countries." Minister al-Shammari arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Wednesday morning at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.He was accompanied by the Ministry's Deputy for Intelligence Affairs, the Border Forces Commander, the Anti-Drug Director, and the Director of Civil Status, Passports, and Residency.In a statement, the ministry indicated that the delegation would conduct significant discussions with the Iranian side regarding the security of the shared border, combating drugs, and issues related to residency and entry visas for citizens of both countries.Upon their arrival, the delegation was received by the Iranian Interior Minister, Ahmad Vahidi, and a slew of security and military leaders in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Sponsored Links