"Slavery, Chains, and Veils": Book reveals Yazidi women's stories

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A book signing ceremony took place in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, recounting the experiences of Yazidi women at the hands of ISIS militants.The book, titled "Slavery, Chains, and Veils," is written by Syrian-Kurdish author Ilham Abdulrahman.Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the book signing ceremony, attended by writers, intellectuals, and other notable figures, was held at the public library in Erbil.
The book sheds light on the stories of Yazidi survivors.Abdulrahman told Shafaq News Agency, "In 2022, I conceived the idea of this project to offer assistance to Yazidi women who are still under the control of ISIS.
When I inquired about the stories of these women, I received thousands of accounts, and I chose seven stories to be explained in this book."On his part, novelist Kamran Khushnaw expressed to Shafaq News Agency, "This work, which contains seven true stories of Yazidi women, marks the debut of the author who documented these events in her book, depicting the plight of the Yazidi community during the war against ISIS, with the story beginning from the night of the events."
