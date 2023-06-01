2023/06/01 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The government of Iraq announced more details this week on its plans to create a transport corridor between the Persian Gulf and the Mediterranean Sea coast in Turkey.The 1,200-kilometer "development road project", sometimes referred to as the "dry canal project", will link Iraq's Grand Faw port, which is still under construction, […]

