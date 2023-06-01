Iraqi Govt allocates $417m to build New Oil Export Facility

2023/06/01 | 02:18 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government has reportedly allocated approximately $417 million to build a third offshore oil export pipeline.State-owned Basra Oil Company (BOC) is said to have signed a ontract with the Dutch company Royal Boskalis, to build the two-million-bpd facility.(Sources: INA, Reuters, Kurdistan24)

