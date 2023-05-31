PharmaCircle to Showcase its New Business Intelligence Tool – Partnership Explorer – at BIO International

2023/06/01 | 03:20 - Source: Iraq News

Finding global pharmaceutical product partnership and investment opportunities is now easier than ever.”

— Kurt Sedo, Vice President, Product Development

SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmaCircle will be showcasing Partnership Explorer, a new analysis tool that helps business development professionals quickly identify external innovation and partnering opportunities.



This new tool will be presented at the BIO International Convention between June 5-8, 2023 in Boston, MA.With PharmaCircle's Partnership Explorer, you can easily explore and evaluate partnered and unpartnered pipeline programs and products by a host of filters including product name, molecule/API name, target name, company name, indication/disease area, molecule/API type, target type, mechanism type, phase, route, country/region, drug delivery category, and dosage form.“Finding global pharmaceutical product partnership and investment opportunities is now easier than ever.” – said Kurt Sedo, Vice President, Product Development.Partnership Explorer is a companion module that can be added to PharmaCircle’s Elite and Premium subscription service solutions.



Partnership Explorer integrates the business intelligence and prospecting tools provided with an Elite or Premium subscription to provide a complete view of the pipeline/product portfolios and business transactions of more than 33,000 commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers from around the world.Partnership Explorer is available to demo at PharmaCircle’s Booth #1243 at BIO International or by request at info@pharmacircle.com.About PHARMACIRCLE: Since 2003, PharmaCircle has been providing commercial and emerging stage life sciences companies and suppliers the integrated data, powerful analysis tools and industry knowledge needed to solve complex, real-world challenges in product development and innovation.



Most of the top 50 pharmaceutical and biologics companies in the world are longstanding clients.



PharmaCircle provides four subscription service solutions – Smart Search, Professional, Elite and Premium – along with several companion modules, including Drug Delivery Technology Reviews, Medical Diagnostics Explorer and Partnership Explorer.



More information about PharmaCircle can be found at www.pharmacircle.com.

