Lubbock Area Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes New Leadership Partner

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

Kimberly Warren Relocates to Lubbock Practice Unit

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently welcomed Kimberly Warren, a tax partner relocating to their Lubbock office location.



Kimberly previously worked in CRI’s Roswell, New Mexico location and now joins Jimmy Pendergrass, AJ Bowers, Renee Babb, Kelly Jones, and Joy Hodgson in the leadership of the Lubbock practice unit.



She will continue to serve her Roswell clients after her transition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our Lubbock leadership team,” commented Ray Roberts, the president of CRI’s western region of offices.



“Her extensive experience, depth of expertise, and dedication to exceptional client service make her a perfect fit for this location.



With Kimberly’s addition, we will further elevate our capabilities, expand our reach, and provide even greater value to our clients.”

In addition to her CPA designation, Kimberly holds an MBA, Juris Doctorate, a Master of Laws in Taxation, and is a Xero Certified Advisor.



She works with individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses, primarily in the agriculture, real estate, manufacturing, and oil and gas sectors.



Kimberly advises clients on business and transactional structuring, tax minimization strategies, multi-state, and international issues.



