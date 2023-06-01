US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises Against Iraqi Dinar in Baghdad and Erbil

2023/06/01 | 14:00 - Source: Shafaq News



The selling price reached 147,050 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price was 147,000 dinars for 100 dollars. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar increased today, Thursday, at the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 146,650 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning, compared to 146,400 dinars for 100 dollars on Wednesday morning.The report also noted that buying and selling prices remained stable at the exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad.The selling price was 147,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 145,500 Iraqi dinars for every 100 US dollars.In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the price of the US dollar also experienced an increase.The selling price reached 147,050 dinars against the dollar, while the purchase price was 147,000 dinars for 100 dollars.

