Iraqi Politician Condemns Federal Supreme Court's Verdict on Kurdistan Parliament Extension as 'Biased and Null'"

2023/06/01



"The ongoing electoral process is indispensable as it fortifies the democratic regime," he emphasized. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraqi politician Mithal al-Allousi on Thursday deplored a recent verdict by the Federal Supreme Court, Iraq's highest judicial authority, which adjudged the extension of the Kurdistan Parliament's term as unconstitutional.Taking to Twitter, a prominent social media platform, Al-Alusi voiced his objections, unmasking that the contentious decision was not unanimously approved within the judiciary.He noted that three judges abstained from endorsing the Supreme Court's verdict against the Kurdistan Parliament, casting a cloud of doubt over the ruling's validity."Matters pertaining to Iraq's national security necessitate unanimous consent among the judges," al-Allusi said, "What is being dubbed as the Court's verdict appears to be a politically skewed, null judgment."In a landmark decision delivered in late May, the Federal Supreme Court declared the effort to extend the term of the Kurdistan regional Parliament unconstitutional.Presiding Judge Jasim Mohammed Aboud pronounced the verdict by citing the Constitution's clear delineation of a four-year term for the Parliament, thereby deeming any other legal text contradictory to the Constitution as void.Asserting the fifth session of the Kurdistan Parliament as expired, Judge Aboud stated that any resolutions passed post the approved extension period are constitutionally invalid.The judge further underscored the Constitution's role as the perennial authority, enforcing its mandates upon all governing bodies.He expressed that the Constitution formulates the core principles steering the political trajectory, including the supremacy of law and the people's sovereignty.Finally, Aboud accentuated the criticality of preserving the electoral process's continuity, considering it the underpinning pillar of the democratic framework."The ongoing electoral process is indispensable as it fortifies the democratic regime," he emphasized.

