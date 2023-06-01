Basra Crude Prices Dip Over 3% Amid Decreasing Appetite

2023/06/01 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ In the volatile dance of global oil prices, Basra's heavy and medium crude experienced a more than 3% drop on Thursday, reflecting the broader downward trajectory of oil prices worldwide.The price of Basra's heavy crude fell by $2.77, or an approximate 3.85%, bringing the price down to $69.24 per barrel.
Basra's medium crude was also not spared, witnessing a similar reduction by $2.77, or around 3.69%, taking the price to $72.39 per barrel.These declines align with the broader global oil market dynamics.
A deceleration in demand from China, the world's largest oil importer, primarily drove the downward trend.
The Chinese economy's weaker-than-expected performance, as evidenced by the latest economic data, coupled with the surge in American oil inventories, has amplified the downward pressure on oil prices.
