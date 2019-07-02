Hikma Movement urges S.Korea to invest in Iraq

2019/07/02 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Ammar al-Hakim, head of Al-Hikma Movement, has urged South Korea to take advantage of the huge investment opportunities in Iraq.
A statement by Hakim’s office, issued on Tuesday, said he “received the advisor of the South Korea president for the foreign affairs Han Byung-do and his accompanying delegation. They tackled the recent political developments in Iraq and the region as well as the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Seoul.”
The statement quoted Hakim as saying that “Iraq has a lot of investment opportunities,” urging South Korea to take advantage of them.
Hakim, according to the statement, “praised the role played by the South Korean government in supporting Iraq during the war against ISIS.”
The statement also added that Hakim indicated the nature of the political opposition adopted by Hikma Movement, describing it as a constitutional political opposition that seeks monitoring the governmental performance.
