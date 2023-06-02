Iraq to build 5 new residential cities

2023/06/02 | 10:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq has revealed plans to build five new residential cities in various parts of the country within a post-war strategy to tackle a festering housing crisis.

The new projects are based in the capital Baghdad, the central Karbala governorate, the Western Al-Anbar, Iraq’s largest governorate, Babylon in Central Iraq and Nineveh in the North, according to the local media.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani ordered the construction of the new cities after heading a meeting of the Supreme Committee for Investment and Construction on Thursday, the official news agency said.

The projects will be offered to developers as an investment, the agency said, adding that they have been approved by the cabinet.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia, is building its largest residential town of ‘Bismaya’ in Baghdad, comprising 100,000 houses at a cost of $7.7 billion.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

