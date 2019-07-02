Houthis start sectarian classes to recruit children in Yemen

2019/07/02 | 14:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iran-backed Houthi militias have turned Al-Salih mosque in Sanaa into a center to recruit children and teenagers and give them lessons during the summer vacation.
According to locals, Houthi militias offer sectarian classes for tens of school students in al-Salih mosque in central Sanaa.
The militias, according to the residents, started the classes, few days ago, and urged the parents to get their children enrolled. They added that the children aged between 11 and 15 years old, while their supervisor was not above 17 years old.
Some of the children, according to the witnesses, were wearing military uniform. Houthis forcibly control the mosque, one of the biggest mosques in Yemen, since December 2017, in the wake of failure of the uprising in Sanaa.
