US retaliates for Russia’s suspension of New START treaty by revoking visas of nuclear inspectors

2023/06/02 | 13:50 - Source: Shafaq News



decision to stop sharing information on the status or locations of missiles and telemetry data on test launches with Russia, were consistent with international law because of Russia’s actions.(AP) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Biden administration is retaliating for Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, announcing Thursday it is revoking the visas of Russian nuclear inspectors, denying pending applications for new monitors and canceling standard clearances for Russian aircraft to enter U.S.airspace.The State Department said it was taking those steps and others in response to Russia’s “ongoing violations” of New START, the last arms control treaty remaining between the two countries, which are currently at severe odds over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.“The United States is committed to full and mutual implementation of the New START treaty,” it said.“Consistent with that commitment, the United States has adopted lawful countermeasures in response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing violations of the New START treaty.”The department said the visa revocations and application denials, as well as a U.S.decision to stop sharing information on the status or locations of missiles and telemetry data on test launches with Russia, were consistent with international law because of Russia’s actions.(AP)

