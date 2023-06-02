First-of-its-kind medical supplies factory showcased in Sulaymaniyah conference

2023/06/02 | 18:02 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / A conference was held in Sulaymaniyah on Friday to introduce the "Medical Life" factory, which specializes in the production of non-pharmaceutical medical supplies.The Directorate of Health in the province expressed its support for such projects, highlighting their importance, while the factory director stated that their products cover most areas of the region and several other Iraqi provinces, including the capital, Baghdad.The conference took place at the Titanic Hotel in the heart of Sulaymaniyah and was attended by ministers from the regional government, the president of the provincial council, government officials, and representatives of healthcare institutions from Sulaymaniyah and other Iraqi regions.During his speech at the conference, Dr.
Sabah Hurami, the Director General of Health in Sulaymaniyah, stated, "The Directorate of Health in Sulaymaniyah and the local administration in the province support such factories, especially those that focus on producing local health and medical supplies."In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Saif Saeed, the General Manager of the "Medical Life" factory, stated, "The factory has provided more than 120 job opportunities for the residents of the Piramagrun area, northeast of Sulaymaniyah."He further explained that the idea for establishing the project began in 2018, with the aim of producing non-pharmaceutical medical tools and reducing the burden of importing them from abroad for healthcare institutions.
Saeed affirmed that the factory currently produces medical supplies made from non-woven fabrics.Saeed also highlighted that the factory's products cover most areas in Kurdistan, as well as Baghdad, Diyala, Saladin, Nineveh, and several other Iraqi provinces.
He emphasized that the local production in the factory adheres to international quality standards.
Sabah Hurami, the Director General of Health in Sulaymaniyah, stated, "The Directorate of Health in Sulaymaniyah and the local administration in the province support such factories, especially those that focus on producing local health and medical supplies."In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Saif Saeed, the General Manager of the "Medical Life" factory, stated, "The factory has provided more than 120 job opportunities for the residents of the Piramagrun area, northeast of Sulaymaniyah."He further explained that the idea for establishing the project began in 2018, with the aim of producing non-pharmaceutical medical tools and reducing the burden of importing them from abroad for healthcare institutions.
Saeed affirmed that the factory currently produces medical supplies made from non-woven fabrics.Saeed also highlighted that the factory's products cover most areas in Kurdistan, as well as Baghdad, Diyala, Saladin, Nineveh, and several other Iraqi provinces.
He emphasized that the local production in the factory adheres to international quality standards.