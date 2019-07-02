عربي | كوردى


Gauff eclipses Venus to steal day one limelight

2019/07/02 | 14:00
American 15-year-old Cori Gauff stole the show on the opening

day of Wimbledon with a debut victory over five-time champion and her

inspiration Venus Williams.Gauff, the youngest

woman ever to survive the qualifying tournament, played like a seasoned

performer as she clinically beat the 39-year-old great 6-4 6-4 to earn a

standing ovation from an enchanted Court One crowd."I wouldn't say I didn't expect to win the match. I knew that I was

going to go out there and play the way I play," Gauff, who claimed victory

on her fourth match point, told reporters."I wasn't surprised that I won. I mean, I was just overwhelmed at the

end."Her victory put everything else in the shade on an opening day full of

shocks in both draws.World number two and second seed Naomi Osaka lost 7-6(4) 6-2 to dangerous

Kazakh Yulia Putintseva who had also got the better of her in their recent

match in Birmingham -- a defeat that effectively cost Osaka the number one

ranking.U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Osaka appeared close to tears when

she spoke to the media later."Can I leave? I feel like I'm about to cry," the Japanese

21-year-old said.French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, the 16th seed, also bowed out

but former world number ones Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona

Halep and Victoria Azarenka all made it safely through to the second round.





