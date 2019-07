Gauff eclipses Venus to steal day one limelight

2019/07/02 | 14:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-American 15-year-old Cori Gauff stole the show on the openingday of Wimbledon with a debut victory over five-time champion and herinspiration Venus Williams.Gauff, the youngestwoman ever to survive the qualifying tournament, played like a seasonedperformer as she clinically beat the 39-year-old great 6-4 6-4 to earn astanding ovation from an enchanted Court One crowd."I wouldn't say I didn't expect to win the match. I knew that I wasgoing to go out there and play the way I play," Gauff, who claimed victoryon her fourth match point, told reporters."I wasn't surprised that I won. I mean, I was just overwhelmed at theend."Her victory put everything else in the shade on an opening day full ofshocks in both draws.World number two and second seed Naomi Osaka lost 7-6(4) 6-2 to dangerousKazakh Yulia Putintseva who had also got the better of her in their recentmatch in Birmingham -- a defeat that effectively cost Osaka the number oneranking.U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Osaka appeared close to tears whenshe spoke to the media later."Can I leave? I feel like I'm about to cry," the Japanese21-year-old said.French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova, the 16th seed, also bowed outbut former world number ones Karolina Pliskova, Caroline Wozniacki, SimonaHalep and Victoria Azarenka all made it safely through to the second round.