GAME ON! Exploring trends in global gaming & indie development in the Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 11, 2023, the Game Developers' Association of the Philippines (GDAP) and FILIPINX Americans in STEAM (FASTER) hosted GAME ON!, an exciting event that delved into the trends shaping the global video game industry and unlocked new opportunities for success.



The event, held at Dynamico Space in San Francisco, showcased the potential of the independent game development scene in the Philippines.The event was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, Deputy Consul General Raquel Solano and Consul Vanessa Bago-Llona from the San Francisco Philippine Consulate General, and Trade Commissioner May Nina Celynne Layug from the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in San Francisco.Providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the Philippine video game industry, GAME NIGHT! highlighted its remarkable growth, projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027.The event aimed to foster stronger links between FILIPINX Americans and the Philippine game development industry, providing a platform to discuss technology trends and their impact on the industry's growth.



Additionally, the event explored untapped opportunities in the Southeast Asian market and sought to identify alignment and synergies between FILIPINX Americans and the Philippine game development ecosystem.The evening commenced with a delightful Happy Hour, where attendees indulged in the flavors of the Philippines through signature alcohol and chocolate pairings.



Participants savored delicacies like Ube Cream Liqueur, Liqueur de Calamansi, Malagos Chocolates and more.



The event then proceeded with a warm welcome from Consul General Neil Frank Ferrer thru Deputy Consul General Solano.A panel discussion, moderated by Erin Pangilinan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Technology Officer of Salamat Inc., featured industry experts who shared their insights.



Andro Baluyut, CEO of GameOps and Executive Director of Industry Development for GDAP, presented stories and examples of noteworthy work and partnerships in the Philippines.



Vanessa Barrameda, General Manager for X3, shed light on outsourcing development services for blockchain games.



Nathaniel Ventura, CEO and Co-Founder of Vinci Games, unveiled the upcoming AAA competitive VR basketball game, Blacktop Hoops.



Mark Acero, Lead Combat Designer at People Can Fly Studio, provided valuable perspectives on game design and development.



Event participants also experienced the in-person demo of the virtual reality (VR) game Blacktop Hoops.GAME ON! with the GDAP & FASTER was an engaging and informative event that showcased the immense potential of the Philippine game development industry.



Supported by the Philippine Trade and Investment Center in San Francisco, the event successfully created connections, facilitated discussions, and inspired collaborations to drive the growth of this dynamic sector.For media inquiries, please contact:

May Nina Celynne LayugPhilippine Trade & Investment Center-Silicon Valley+1 415-773-2336siliconvalley@dti.gov.phVisit us on social media:FacebookInstagramOther

