US Dollar Exchange Rates Rise in Baghdad, Decline in Erbil

2023/06/03 | 11:56 - Source: Shafaq News



At the same time, it experienced a decrease in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.



According to a report from Shafaq News agency, Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges recorded 146,850 Iraqi dinars for 100 US dollars this morning.



This marks an increase compared to the exchange rate of 146,650 dinars for 100 dollars recorded last Thursday.



Furthermore, the buying and selling prices have also risen in exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets.



The selling price reached 147,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while the purchase prices stood at 145,750 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars.



In contrast, Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, witnessed a decline in the US dollar price.



